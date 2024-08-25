Roma could face some competition for the services of Juventus outcast Tiago Djalo, as Stuttgart have reportedly entered the fray.

The 24-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in January but had to wait until the final round of the previous campaign to make his debut off the bench.

The Portuguese had suffered a horrific ACL injury back in March 2023 while plying his trade with Lille. So while he’s been clinically cleared for months, he will require some game time to return to his previous levels.

Thiago Motta had initially given Djalo the opportunity to prove his worth early in pre-season, but an under-par display in the friendly against Nuremberg seemingly prompted his exclusion from the coach’s plans.

Since then, the centre-back has been omitted from the squad, even when the manager was lacking options at the back.

And with Pierre Kalulu completing his transfer from Milan, the Bianconeri are ready to send the former Lille star away.

In recent weeks, Roma emerged as the favorites to sign the Portuguese defender. Some reports mentioned a dry loan similar to Dean Huijsen’s operation from last January.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Stuttgart could enter the race, offering Djalo an alternative solution.

The Bundesliga boys have reportedly inquired about the player’s services, as they could be interested in acquiring his services on loan.

The German club would also offer Djalo the Sporting youth product the opportunity to play in the Champions League having qualified for the tournament as the runners-up for Bayer Leverkusen in the previous edition of the Bundesliga.