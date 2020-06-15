All Stories, Club News

Champions League dates confirmed?

June 15, 2020

Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus could face Lyon in the Champions League on August 7-8 in Turin.

The competition is expected to return in August, starting with the second legs where Juve need to overcome a 1-0 deficit to Olympique Lyonnais.

The Final Eight are then reportedly scheduled to take place in Lisbon and kick on August 12, running for 11 days, with the quarter-finals set for August 12-15.

That will be followed by the semi-finals on August 18-19 and the Final on August 23, all set to take place in Lisbon.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Cellino: ‘Tonali wants to remain in Italy’

June 15, 2020

Sarri has chosen Arkadiusz Milik

June 15, 2020

Modric: ‘Juve favourites, but better if Lazio won’

June 15, 2020