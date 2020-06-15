Champions League dates confirmed?

Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus could face Lyon in the Champions League on August 7-8 in Turin.

The competition is expected to return in August, starting with the second legs where Juve need to overcome a 1-0 deficit to Olympique Lyonnais.

The Final Eight are then reportedly scheduled to take place in Lisbon and kick on August 12, running for 11 days, with the quarter-finals set for August 12-15.

That will be followed by the semi-finals on August 18-19 and the Final on August 23, all set to take place in Lisbon.