Champions League
Club News

Champions League Draw – Juventus in tricky group with PSG

August 25, 2022 - 6:00 pm

The group draw for the 2022/23 Champions League has been made and Juventus find itself in a tricky group with PSG, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

That is not exactly the group of death, which is Group C, but it is hardly a walk in the park and Max Allegri will have a tough task on his hands to reach the knockout stages.

This is the draw in full, we will not know the actual dates of the games for roughly 48 hours.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

Juventus group (H)

Paris Saint Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa

All the other groups

Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers

Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge

Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen

Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille

Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
FC Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb

Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic

Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
FC Copenhagen

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the draw and what you believe Juventus will do.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Immobile predicts the goal tally of Vlahovic and other top Serie A strikers

August 25, 2022
Vlahovic and Zakaria

Juventus midfielder intends to stay despite Roma transfer rumors

August 25, 2022
Mattia Perin

Video – The top saves from Serie A Round 2, including Perin and Audero

August 25, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 25, 2022 at 6:18 pm

    psg will Annihilate our team under Oblong i`m afraid. big Big fan of Bremer and Gatti but they are surrounded by old buffoons. rabiot is a starter. remember when beating Benfica would be an afterthought? now pundits clowning us all over to see if we`ll get out of the group stage. will it be enough to get allegri the sack?

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke August 25, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    Somewhere deep down I just hope they will lose all matches, so we can get a housecleaning internally.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.