Champions League Draw – Juventus in tricky group with PSG

The group draw for the 2022/23 Champions League has been made and Juventus find itself in a tricky group with PSG, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

That is not exactly the group of death, which is Group C, but it is hardly a walk in the park and Max Allegri will have a tough task on his hands to reach the knockout stages.

This is the draw in full, we will not know the actual dates of the games for roughly 48 hours.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

Juventus group (H)

Paris Saint Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

All the other groups

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

FC Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

FC Copenhagen

