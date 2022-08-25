Champions League Draw – Juventus in tricky group with PSG

The group draw for the 2022/23 Champions League has been made and Juventus find itself in a tricky group with PSG, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.
That is not exactly the group of death, which is Group C, but it is hardly a walk in the park and Max Allegri will have a tough task on his hands to reach the knockout stages.
This is the draw in full, we will not know the actual dates of the games for roughly 48 hours.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW
Juventus group (H)
Paris Saint Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
All the other groups
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
FC Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
FC Copenhagen
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the draw and what you believe Juventus will do.
2 Comments
psg will Annihilate our team under Oblong i`m afraid. big Big fan of Bremer and Gatti but they are surrounded by old buffoons. rabiot is a starter. remember when beating Benfica would be an afterthought? now pundits clowning us all over to see if we`ll get out of the group stage. will it be enough to get allegri the sack?
Somewhere deep down I just hope they will lose all matches, so we can get a housecleaning internally.