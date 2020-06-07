Champions League Final in Lisbon

According to German newspaper BILD, the Champions League final will be played in Lisbon this year, along with the quarter and semi-finals.

BILD report that Lisbon has beaten competition from Frankfurt and Moscow and the decision will be made official by UEFA on June 17.

UEFA’s plan is to begin playing again in August and completing the remaining games of the last 16: Barcelona-Napoli, Manchester City-Real Madrid, Bayern-Chelsea and Juve-Lyon.

The remaining eight teams will then play the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final in the same city in an effort to have all teams play on neutral ground.