Champions League list: Two young Juventus players contending for the final spot

Following a small but significant shake-up in January, Juventus enters the second part of the season with a slightly new look.

The changes in the squad will surely leave their mark on the club’s Champions League squad.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri will hand the list of players who will be eligible to play in Europe until the end of the campaign. The deadline is set for midnight.

Following the departures of Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, three spots have been left vacant.

Naturally, new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria will occupy two of them. Which leaves one final spot up for grabs.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Kaio Jorge and Luca Pellegrini will compete for a place on the European list.

Both men were left out from the initial squad that participated in the group stage.

The report believes that the Italian fullback is the favorite ahead the Brazilian striker. That is because Allegri has been relying on Pellegrini’s services at the back, while Kaio rarely featured for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC say

While Kaio is certainly one of the future, it wouldn’t make sense to include him ahead of a player who already has a claim for a starting berth.

Pellegrini is competing for a place in the starting lineup against two more experienced players (Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio), and was a consistent starter back in December prior to an injury setback.

The Italian should be the obvious choice.