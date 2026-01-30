Juventus have been pitted against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off following Friday’s draw in Nyon.

The Bianconeri finished the group stage in 13th place. They began their campaign with a dramatic 4-4 draw at home against Borussia Dortmund, before dropping points in Villarreal.

Igor Tudor’s last European match in charge yielded a defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, while Luciano Spalletti settled for a draw against Sporting CP in his first appearance.

Juventus had to wait until the fifth matchday to earn their first win of the campaign, thanks to Jonathan David’s last-gasp winner in Bodo. They then beat Pafos and Benfica at home, before sharing the spoils in Monaco on the final day of the group stage.

Juventus draw Galatasaray in Champions League play-off round

The Serie A giants’ 13th spot meant that their next opponent will either be 19th-placed Club Brugge or 20th-placed Galatasaray.

In the end, the draw decided the Old Lady’s fate, and the Italians are set to play the Turkish giants, who have Victor Osimhen leading their line.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

The first leg of the Champions League play-off will take place on February 17/18, while the return fixtures will be held a week later. Thanks to their seeded rank, Juventus will host the decisive leg at home.

If Juventus manage to go through to the Round of 16, their next opponent would be either 3rd-place Liverpool or 4th-placed Tottenham, which will be determined by a later draw.