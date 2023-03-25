Champions League qualification could also determine Vlahovic’s Juventus future

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most important players at Juventus right now and the Bianconeri want to keep him at the Allianz Stadium for the long term.

The striker joined them a year ago and has remained a key contributor to their success since he has been at the club.

A lot of changes are expected at Juve in the summer if the Bianconeri do not qualify for the Champions League.

The club hopes that isn’t the case, but losing their appeal on the points deduction could require a miracle for them to play in Europe.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb is now revealing that Juve will likely struggle to keep the Serbian.

With several top clubs chasing his signature, it claims his future could depend on if they qualify for the European competition or not.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is such an important player for us and it is unthinkable that he will not be at the Allianz Stadium next season.

Even if we do not qualify for the Champions League, we must do our best to keep Vlahovic unless he demands to leave.

Keeping him at the club will show we mean business and he might fire us to the league crown next term.