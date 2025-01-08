Juventus may face disappointment in their pursuit of Niclas Füllkrug, as the German striker is now expected to stay at West Ham United, at least for the time being. The Bianconeri have been monitoring Füllkrug for some time, with hopes of securing his signature to strengthen their attack this month. The striker himself was reportedly open to a move to Turin, given West Ham’s struggles this season, but recent developments appear to have changed the situation.

West Ham are reportedly on the verge of a managerial change, with Julen Lopetegui expected to be sacked soon. Lopetegui, who signed Füllkrug at the start of the season, has failed to deliver results, and multiple reports suggest that Graham Potter is set to replace him. This managerial shift has cast uncertainty over Füllkrug’s future, as the new manager will need to evaluate the squad and decide which players to retain.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, this managerial change means Füllkrug is currently off the market unless Potter—should he be appointed—decides otherwise. Given Potter’s managerial style and focus on building cohesive teams, there is a strong chance he will want to keep the German striker to help stabilise the Hammers’ form. This leaves Juventus in a difficult position, as they cannot wait indefinitely for Potter’s decision and must turn their attention to other attacking options.

Füllkrug would have been a valuable addition to Juventus, especially considering his success at Borussia Dortmund before his move to the Premier League. His physical presence, clinical finishing, and experience could have bolstered the Bianconeri’s attack significantly. However, the uncertainty at West Ham makes his availability unlikely in the short term.

For Juventus, time is of the essence, and they must now refocus their efforts on alternative targets to strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window. While Füllkrug remains a tempting option, the club cannot afford to delay their plans as they look to improve their performance for the second half of the season.