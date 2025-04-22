Juventus have yet to confirm whether Igor Tudor will remain in charge beyond the end of the season, but the Croatian tactician is continuing to work diligently with the aim of finishing the campaign on a high. The primary target for Tudor is securing a top-four finish, a goal that many believe would be enough to convince the club’s hierarchy to appoint him as permanent manager.

Despite having only overseen a handful of matches, there have already been several encouraging signs under his leadership. These positives could strengthen his case for staying on in the dugout beyond the summer.

A Fresh Tactical Approach

While Juventus had adopted a new playing identity under Thiago Motta earlier in the season, Tudor’s system has proven to be more efficient and better suited to the squad. The tactical setup he has introduced appears to resonate with the players, who are responding positively to the increased demands placed on them during matches. There is a sense that this is a team finally operating with clarity and intent—two qualities that had been lacking prior to his arrival.

Getty Images

Renewed Confidence Within the Squad

Confidence had hit rock bottom during the final days of Motta’s tenure, as evident in the dismal performances against sides like Atalanta and Fiorentina. However, since Tudor took charge, there has been a marked shift in the players’ mentality. They now take to the pitch with renewed belief and conviction, traits that are beginning to reflect in their results. That resurgence in morale must be attributed, at least in part, to the manager’s influence.

Stability and Continuity

One of the gravest mistakes a club can make is to constantly rotate managers, as frequent changes often lead to long-term instability. Juventus have experienced this in recent years, and the arrival of Tudor has brought a sense of calm and continuity to the squad. Replacing him again in the summer—particularly if he achieves Champions League qualification—would risk undoing the progress made in recent weeks.

In the end, the decision rests with the club’s leadership, but if Tudor continues on his current trajectory, he may well have earned the opportunity to lead Juventus into the 2025/26 campaign.