Igor Tudor has taken over the Juventus managerial spot, a position most people would want to take because despite being one of the hardest jobs in world football.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to ensure they have the right players in their squad, yet Thiago Motta struggled as their manager.

Tudor must learn from his mistakes and make the following changes if he is to succeed at Juventus:

Find a Steady Starting XI

Motta never wanted any player to feel indispensable, so he never had a fixed starting XI and constantly changed his team.

Tudor must quickly identify the best players for his system and stick with them as soon as possible, bringing others in from the bench when necessary.

Design a New Leadership Group

While it is important not to disrupt too many things too soon, the current Juventus team lacks strong leaders, so Tudor will need to assess the squad and find players who understand what it means to play for this club, making them leaders.

Earn the Trust of the Group

This is an obvious change to make because Motta had lost the players’ trust, which made it difficult for him to motivate them and get results on the pitch.

To win games, Tudor must effectively communicate his ideas to the squad and gain their trust because that is the only way he can convince them to play for him.

The players needed a new coach, so it is expected they will quickly buy into Tudor’s ideas and improve their performances.

Players crave clear expectations and a sense of purpose — something former Juventus talents like Giovinco and Bernardeschi found after moving to MLS clubs such as Toronto FC.

It’s a mindset that extends beyond football, too; fans appreciate that same level of transparency when choosing no wagering casino Canada sites, where the focus is on simplicity and straightforward rewards. For a new head coach, creating that kind of open, trust-driven environment will be key to turning the team around.

Solve the Vlahović-Kolo Muani Puzzle

Tudor’s arrival will mean different things for Dusan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani, but both now have a new manager who must find a way to get the best out of them.

Tudor must determine the ideal striker for his system between the two, or he could deploy both together, forming a partnership that could bring plenty of goals if it works.

Win His First Matches

Juventus’ first match under Tudor will be against Genoa, and they are expected to win at all costs, even if Motta had remained as their manager.

The men in black and white understand that winning that game will be the best way to begin a new era, with further expectations for victories in the subsequent fixtures against AS Roma, Lecce, Parma, and Monza.

Starting with five wins from five games would transform the mood at the Allianz Stadium for the rest of the season.