Chaos at Napoli as three other players ruled out of Juventus clash

While Calcio fans have been eagerly awaiting the restart of the Serie A campaign, the last few days have been completely chaotic.

The ever-growing number of Covid-19 cases amongst the players have raised major concerns, and the local health authorities have already prevented four clubs from making their away trips.

As for Napoli, and despite the several positive cases the squad was allowed to travel to Turin for the major clash against Juventus and has already landed last night.

Nevertheless, the Partenopei were set for another unpleasant surprise, as the local health authority then decided that three of their players should be in quarantine, as told by Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

The players in question are defender Amir Rrahmani, central midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

This decision was taken because these three players haven’t received a vaccination dose in the last 120 days as the protocol states.

This leaves Luciano Spalletti (who is also missing after contracting the virus) with a depleted squad.

The likes of Alex Meret, Victor Osimhen, Kevin Malcuit and Hirving Lozano have all tested positive, while Fabian Ruiz is out with an injury.

Moreover, Kalidou Koulibaly, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Adam Ounas have joined their national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

So here’s how Napoli’s makeshift formation could look tonight:

Napoli Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna.