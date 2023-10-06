Atalanta attacker Charles De Ketelaere has emphasised that his team approached their game against Juventus with the intention of securing all three points, but they ultimately couldn’t achieve that goal. The match between Juventus and Atalanta ended in a goalless draw, leaving both teams disappointed with the result.

Juventus is considered one of the favourites to win the league, while Atalanta is aiming to secure a return to the top four of Italian football. The fixture between these two teams often captures the public’s attention due to the contrasting styles of play they employ.

De Ketelaere’s comments reflect Atalanta’s ambition and determination to compete at the highest level, as they believed they had a chance to claim victory in the match against Juventus.

The Belgian said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We always try to win and on Sunday, we didn’t win, but we played a good game, and we want to continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

It is easy to see that Atalanta thought we would be easy to beat, but we showed them how wrong we could be.

However, the ideal situation would have been for us to win the match, as that would have ensured we stayed clear of them by more points in the standings.