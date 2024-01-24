Former Inter Milan CEO Ernesto Paolillo has been thrilled to follow the Serie A title race between Juventus and the Nerazzurri.

Juventus has surprised observers by sustaining a title charge at this stage of the campaign.

Inter Milan has been overwhelming favourites, but the Bianconeri have made it difficult for them to pull away from the other clubs.

Juventus has no European commitments and is working hard to turn that into an advantage.

Max Allegri’s men are currently leading the standings and could secure that spot permanently if they beat Inter Milan at the start of next month.

The race between both clubs has made it crucial for each to continue winning and playing their best in every game.

Having followed the challenge between both clubs, Ernesto Paolillo believes they are bringing out the best in each other.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If you want to prove that you’re the best you have to always fight. Having to chase Juve is an extra incentive, and maybe it can be useful to someone who could have been a little relaxed.”

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best title races we have experienced lately, and we hope it ends with the trophy in our hands.