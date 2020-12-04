Chelsea ace wants showdown talks, Juventus waiting in the wings to sign him

After scoring four goals in his last game for Chelsea, the future of Olivier Giroud is up for a debate again, and Juventus are waiting to sign him.

The Frenchman moved to Stamford Bridge in the winter of 2018 after finding game time hard to come by at Arsenal.

The situation has remained the same for him in north London. He remains a key player for the French national team and he delivers whenever he is called upon to play for the Blues.

However, the attacker knows that he deserves more playing time and Tuttosport claims that a decision on his future will be made soon.

The report claims that Inter Milan is keen to sign him in the January transfer window and he is set to hold showdown talks with his manager, Frank Lampard to get clarity about his future.

It says that his agent wants to see what happens between now and January and to see if Lampard begins to involve him more in the team or not.

If his situation doesn’t change, then a January move is possible and Inter will not necessarily have a free run at signing him.

This is because Juventus is reportedly waiting in the wings to sign the Frenchman if he becomes available for transfer.