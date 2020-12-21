Chelsea ace wants to join Juventus but there is still reservation about a January transfer

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent weeks as he struggles to hold down a regular spot at Stamford Bridge.

He has recently won back a place in Frank Lampard’s team, but it remains unclear how long he will be trusted because the former midfielder likes younger players.

He is wanted in Italy by Milan and Inter Milan as well, and Calciomercato claims that he would love to play for the Bianconeri.

However, having been trusted to play some games for the club this season, the Frenchman is now looking to stay at Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata joined Juventus in the summer and he has been doing a great job for them upfront.

The Spaniard, however, is heavily relied on and in the event of an injury, the Bianconeri will have only Cristiano Ronaldo as a reliable goal outlet.

Because of this, landing Giroud would give Andrea Pirlo more options, something that he obviously needs at the moment.

Giroud has 8 goals in 14 competitive games for the Blues this season, numbers that are good enough for a striker that hasn’t exactly been the first choice at the club.