Chelsea ahead of Juventus in the race for Ligue 1 star

February 2, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Although Juventus fans were left content with the arrival of Denis Zakaria, the club is still adamant on bolstering the midfield.

Slowly but surely, the department is looking much better compared with last season. Manuel Locatelli and Zakaria are great additions, so who’s going to be the next arrival?

Since last summer, Aurelien Tchouameni is a name that continues to circulate in the Bianconeri’s transfer news.

However, the 22-year-old’s situation has changed throughout the course of the campaign. The Monaco man has been putting on solid displays, and even became an important member in the French national team.

Therefore, his list of suitors continues to grow, and the same goes for his transfer value.

According to The Athletic via TuttoJuve, Chelsea are currently the favorites to seal the signature of the former Bordeaux youngster.

The source believes that Thomas Tuchel has identified Tchouameni as the right profile to strengthen his midfield ahead of next season.

Juve FC say

If Chelsea were to put a major offer on the table for the Frenchman, then Juventus could be blown out of the water.

Now surely the Italians flexed their muscles with the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, but the club’s financial situation remains far from perfect.

In any case, the Bianconeri should be happy with the Zakaria coup. So perhaps they’ll be looking to pull off similar low-cost operations in the summer.

