Chelsea also interested in 21-year-old Juventus target

Aurelien Tchouameni is one player who has been linked with a move to Juventus in this transfer window.

The 21-year-old currently plays for AS Monaco and the French club might sell him for the right price.

He was first linked with a move to Juve as they struggled to close out the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

They have since signed the Euro 2020 winner and have remained in the market for even more players.

Their midfield was a problem area last season and they might still want to add more new players to it after landing Locatelli.

Tchouameni is a player that could serve them now and far into the future, but signing him will not be easy.

Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri remains keen on him. However, the Frenchman has interest from Chelsea as well.

The reigning Champions League winners are still in the market for more players despite spending over 100m euros to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The report claims that they are impressed by the performances of Tchouameni and they will look to buy him now.

While Juve hesitates, it claims that the Blues are even willing to pay Monaco’s demanded fee of 40m euros to land him.