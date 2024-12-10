Dusan Vlahovic continues to attract attention from Premier League clubs, with the Serbian striker emerging as a target for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City. Currently regarded as Juventus’ most vital attacker, Vlahovic has a contract with the Turin-based club until the summer of 2026. However, ongoing negotiations for an extension have yet to yield an agreement, putting his long-term future at the club in doubt.

Juventus is reportedly determined to retain Vlahovic as part of their efforts to build a squad capable of winning major trophies. However, if a new deal cannot be reached, the club may be forced to sell the player at the end of this season rather than risk losing him as a free agent in the future. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea appears to be the frontrunner for Vlahovic’s signature, with the London club showing the most serious interest. The report also suggests Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring the situation and could challenge Chelsea for the striker’s services.

Chelsea’s strong interest stems from their need for a reliable goalscorer, while Arsenal and Manchester City see Vlahovic as a valuable addition to bolster their attacking options. All three clubs have the financial resources to make a competitive bid for the Serbian forward, making his potential move to the Premier League a compelling possibility.

Juventus faces a critical decision regarding Vlahovic’s future. Securing a contract extension would solidify his role as a cornerstone of their attack, but failing to do so could necessitate a sale to maximise his transfer value. The club’s management must act decisively to avoid the risk of losing such a key asset without compensation. Whether Vlahovic stays in Turin or heads to England, his next move will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment in his career.