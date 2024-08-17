Juventus is keen to let Federico Chiesa leave this summer and recently explored a swap deal with Chelsea.

The Bianconeri are determined to part ways with the Euro 2020 winner and have made their intentions clear.

Chiesa’s agent is actively seeking a new club for him, and Juventus is doing everything possible to facilitate his departure.

While some Serie A clubs have shown interest in Chiesa, Juventus is open to an international move if necessary as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Chelsea was offered the chance to add the winger to their squad, and the Blues considered signing the player, who earns €5 million per season, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus proposed a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, but negotiations became complicated as the clubs moved closer to an agreement.

Sterling’s wages, which are double Chiesa’s current salary, made the deal nearly impossible for Juventus to complete.

The disparity in wages effectively stalled the talks, leaving Juventus to search for another buyer for Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa will do well in an attacking system which means he can do well on our team.

However, Thiago Motta has his reasons for not believing in the Azzurri star, so we need to get rid of him soon.