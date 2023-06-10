Chelsea and Man Utd showing an interest in Wojciech Szczęsny

Wojciech Szczęsny is reportedly being targeted for a return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Arsenal.

Szczęsny has been a long-standing first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium and consistently delivers strong performances when called upon. He has the support of Juventus manager Max Allegri, which should ideally be a compelling reason for him to remain in Turin.

However, every player has a price, and Szczęsny may have a desire to return to the Premier League before concluding his career.

Tuttojuve reveals that both Manchester United and Chelsea are showing interest in securing his signature, as both clubs seek to strengthen their goalkeeping options. They view Szczęsny as an upgrade over their current choices and may actively pursue his acquisition as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is a superb shot-stopper, so it is not a surprise that he is being considered for a return to the Premier League.

However, he is a crucial part of our squad. We simply cannot allow him to leave, unless for a good fee and after we have secured a suitable replacement.

The Pole is still reliable, so we can forget about getting a new goalie and focus on bolstering other parts of our squad.