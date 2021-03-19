Chelsea are serious challengers to Juventus for Premier League legend

Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker, Sergio Aguero, but they face serious ompetition from Chelsea.

The Argentinean looks set to leave City after a decade of scoring goals for fun for them.

He is one of the highest goalscorers in Premier League history and is one player helping Manchester City to remain competitive in European competitions too.

This season has seen him play less often for them because of fitness issues and that looks set to rob him of a new deal.

If City doesn’t hand him a new one, Sun Sports says the striker would prefer to remain in England.

This has handed a disadvantage to Juventus who remain keen to bring him to Serie A.

The Bianconeri will sign another striker in the summer and they can hardly get a better one than Aguero.

However, the report adds that Chelsea might win the race to sign him as Thomas Tuchel is a fan.

The German has been admiring him since he was the manager of PSG and he will probably still want to work with him while releasing Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea rarely offers more than a one-year deal to players over 30 and that could help Juve beat them to his signature.