Juventus are facing competition from Chelsea and Aston Villa for Hoffenheim bomber Maximilian Beier.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic. After all, Arkadiusz Milik isn’t in Thiago Motta’s plans for next season while Moise Kean has already joined Fiorentina.

The Serie A giants have been linked with several transfer targets over the past few days, with Beier one of the names mentioned by the newspapers.

The 21-year-old has been a Hoffenheim player since joining their youth ranks in 2018. He rose to prominence on the back of a solid 2023/24 campaign where he scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga, earning himself a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

However, Juventus aren’t alone in the race for the promising centre-forward.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg (via JuventusNews24), Chelsea and Aston Villa have both made concrete offers for the player.

The source adds that another two foreign clubs have made contact with the player’s entourage in the last few hours as well, while Bayer Leverkusen remain in the hunt.

Nevertheless, the journalist notes that no club has been able to reach a definitive agreement with Beier just yet, so the race is still wide open.

Moreover, none of the striker’s suitors has opened talks with Hoffenheim have who tied down the player with a contract valid until June 2027 which includes a release clause worth 30 million euros.

Plettenberg expects Beier’s future to be determined within the next couple of weeks.