Juventus are still unable to conclude contract renewal talks with Kenan Yildiz and his entourage, leaving the door open to Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has only been a member of the Bianconeri’s first team for two years, but has already cemented himself as the ultimate star of the squad.

The Turkiye international’s exploits in Turin have been rewarded with the iconic No.10 shirt and a vice-captain role (behind Manuel Locatelli and Gleison Bremer). However, he remains relatively underpaid.

Juventus & Yildiz still working on new deal

Last summer, Yildiz signed a new contract with Juventus, valid until 2029, that elevated his salary to €1.5 million. Nevertheless, this figure doesn’t represent his vast importance to the cause, especially when compared to his teammates’ wages.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are aiming to triple the attacker’s paycheck, offering him a yearly net salary of €4.5 million.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Kenan’s father, Engen Yildiz, is pushing for slightly higher numbers, one that match the salaries of some of the club’s top earners, namely Gleison Bremer (€5 million) or Jonathan David (€6 million), who are only behind Dusan Vlahovic, who famously earns a monstrous €12 million.

So while the two parties had made considerable progress over the past few months, the negotiations between them have been temporarily put on ice, reveals the source. However, they both remain optimistic about reaching a final agreement.

Chelsea & Barcelona following Yildiz situation with great interest

In the meantime, a couple of European giants are hoping to pounce on the situation and seize the opportunity to lure Yildiz away from Turin.

Like several other Premier League giants, Chelsea have been following the youngster’s development for years, even offering the Bianconeri €70 million in the summer.

The West Londoners are renowned for poaching some of the finest young talents in the world, and they’re expected to launch a new onslaught for Yildiz.

The pink newspaper also tips Barcelona to enter the fray. The Blaugrana’s squad already boasts some of the best youngsters in the world, and chief among them is Lamine Yamal. Nevertheless, they would still love to add Yildiz to their ranks and launch a super-attack.

Therefore, Juventus would be wise to act swiftly and decisively, and tie down the player to a new and improved long-term contract.