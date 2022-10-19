Chelsea boss gives an update on the situation of Denis Zakaria

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has delivered an update on the situation of Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria after reports emerged that he could return to Italy in January.

The midfielder only joined Juve at the start of this year, but he was shipped out on loan in the summer after just half a season at the Allianz Stadium.

He was one of the sought-after players in Europe when he played for Borussia Monchengladbach, but Juve won the race for his signature.

His short spell at the club shows the Bianconeri did not enjoy how he played for them.

The midfielder is now struggling in London again and it seems he will eventually return to Juve.

However, Potter says no decision has been made on his future yet and he is training well.

The Englishman said via Football Italia:

“There is no decision been made at all on that. Denis is in the group and has been training well.”

“Zakaria is ready to help the team but there is competition for places in that area,” continued Potter.

“He is an important member of the team and is patient and trying to help the team from the side at the moment. He is waiting for his chance.”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria seemed a good buy when he scored on his debut for us, but his career has since stalled.

We expected this loan move to help him get better, but it does not seem that will be the case as he struggles in London at the moment.