Chelsea boss yet to make a decision on key player’s involvement against Juventus

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claims that he is yet to make a decision on whether Mason Mount will feature against Juventus tomorrow.

The Turin and London based clubs both opened their Champions League group stages with victory, and which ever team is to win this week will make them clear favourites to top the group, which should in theory give either side a better chance when the draw for the knockout round draw comes around, although Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo will not have given up their hopes of beating the two European giants to one of the two top spots as of yet.

This tie will no doubt be the tie of the group however, but the home side may well get a boost if Chelsea’s star midfielder Mason Mount misses out.

The Blues were without their academy product for their most recent outing, a 1-0 home loss to Manchester City, and he would be a big plus to the way they like to play if he is deemed fit and ready to feature.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was asked whether the English midfielder was ready to return for tomorrow’s group matchup, and he claims not to know the answer.

“I absolutely don’t know; we have to see,” Tuchel said ahead of his clash with the Old Lady(via Chelsea.com).

“In the end it will be a matter of hours as to whether he makes it or not.”

This already sounds like the decision will have affected his preparation for the big game, with the manager seemingly having to prepare without Mount, but with the idea to use him if the opportunity arises, as well as build a gameplan in his absence just in case.

I don’t expect the club to risk him if he is not close to 100% however with passage into the next round not fully dependant on this fixture, and I would personally preparing my Juventus side for his absence.

Patrick