Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.

Juve has been keen on him even before the World Cup, but it remains unclear if the Bianconeri has contacted his entourage already.

If they haven’t, they probably shouldn’t try because a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Chelsea wants to add him to their squad and the Blues are making progress in talks with the striker.

They could even find an agreement with Gladbach this month and take him to London six months early.

Juve FC Says

Speed is important in the transfer market and the decision-makers at Juve know how these things work.

Now that we are behind, the only way to work ourselves to the front of the queue would be to pay more money than Chelsea, which is impossible.

The Blues have a new American owner who is prepared to splash the cash on just about any player he finds attractive.

We have more than enough attacking talents now and should only consider adding a new one in the summer.