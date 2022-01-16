Chelsea closes the door on Juventus for this midfielder

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the latest name associated with a transfer to Juventus as the Bianconeri look for reinforcements.

The midfielder is struggling for game time at Chelsea and could become a regular in Turin.

Juve’s midfield has been a problem spot, and the club is prepared to offload the likes of Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey this month if they can find a replacement.

They want Loftus-Cheek to join them before allowing Arthur to leave the club, but that might not happen.

Calciomercato says their pursuit of the English midfielder appears to have met a dead-end because the Premier League side is not open to negotiating his departure.

Juve FC Says

This development would come as a big blow to Juve, but it is not something that we didn’t expect.

Clubs rarely sell their best players in mid-season and some squad members are also considered too important to be sold, and Loftus-Cheek appears to be one of them.

This probably means Arthur’s widely reported loan move to Arsenal is off now unless Juve can sign another midfielder this month.

Even if we don’t sign a replacement in this transfer window, Ramsey is one player who should leave the club.