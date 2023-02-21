Chelsea could beat Juventus to their coveted managerial target

Zinedine Zidane has been touted as one man who can replace Max Allegri on the Juventus bench if they get rid of the Italian, but they could miss out on the Frenchman.

Zidane has been unattached since he left Real Madrid two years ago and recently admitted that he is eager to return to a bench.

The former Juve midfielder has had a short managerial career, but it has been very successful and he could bring the glory days back.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is also on the radar of Chelsea and the Premier League side could make him their next gaffer after sacking Graham Potter, who is struggling in the role now.

This could happen soon and they are prepared to pay him around 15m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

We have chased Zidane for a long time and still kept faith in Allegri, but now is the time to make a decision.

If we do not fire our current gaffer, we can forget about Zidane because he could find the Chelsea job attractive enough to return to work.

There is no need for him to wait for us because our leaders have chosen Allegri to stay on as the club’s coach and lead us out of these uncertain times.