Chelsea wants to sign an experienced goalkeeper, which has led them to consider Juventus star Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Polish goalkeeper has been one of the finest in Europe for several seasons and continues to deliver strong performances for Juve.

He is under contract until the end of next season and has expressed his desire to sign an extension, emphasising his love for life in Turin.

While Juventus acknowledges that Szczęsny is not getting any younger, they have been targeting other goalkeepers to potentially replace the former Arsenal man.

Although they expect him to stay for at least one more season, could they be tempted to offload him at the end of this season?

A report from Tuttojuve reveals that Chelsea is in search of an experienced goalkeeper and has set its sights on Szczęsny.

They believe he is one of the best-experienced goalkeepers in Europe at the moment and could push to add him to their squad in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny has served us well, and he will eventually leave Turin, but he remains a reliable hand in goal, and we need to keep him.

When we sign a much younger replacement, they may need his experience to help them settle at the club.