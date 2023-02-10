Chelsea could make Juventus man their next big signing

English Premier League side Chelsea has been spending money like madmen, they have spent more on their own this winter than La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga combined and there are no signs that their spending will slow down in the summer.

Givemesports.com reports that the Blues manager Graham Potter wants a striker to grow his attacking department and has his eyes on multiple centre-forward targets including none other than our very own Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian hitman has been constantly linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium from the minute he signed his Juve contract, with Arsenal being the primary suitor if reports are to be believed but if there is one club that is prepared to blow everybody out of the water with a crazy offer for the player, it is Chelsea.

Vlahovic loves Juventus and that has always counted in our favour but if we miss out on Champions League football and the club needs the money then it is hard to see this not happening.

Obviously, there is still a long way to go this season and anything can happen, Chelsea is halfway down the Premier League and they may not even get into the Champions League themselves, though they could still win the competition this season thus securing their qualification for next season.

If it is not Chelsea then the chances are that another club will come in for Vlahovic, Juve faces a tough fight to keep hold of the 23-year-old.