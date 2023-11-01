Trevoh Chalobah remains a target of interest for Juventus, but other clubs are also expressing interest in the defender.

Although Chalobah was a regular in the lineup under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, he has struggled to secure a spot in the team under Mauricio Pochettino and was expected to leave in the summer.

A potential move to Bayern Munich fell through, and he turned down other destination offers. As a result, Chalobah currently finds himself on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Juve is interested in adding him to their squad for the right price, but Chelsea’s valuation is proving to be a hurdle. The Blues are demanding 50 million euros for the young player, a fee that Juventus may find challenging to pay, as reported by Calciomercato.

It’s unlikely that Chalobah will find a suitor willing to meet this high valuation, but Chelsea appears firm in their stance. Juventus may need to explore alternative targets given the significant price tag associated with Chalobah.

Juve FC Says

Chalobah has just broken into the Chelsea team and is not worth that much money for any reason.

The Blues believe he is worth that much, but no one will pay that fee and we could probably get him for a cheaper amount in the summer.