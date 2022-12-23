Juventus could land at least one of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante as free agents in the summer as uncertainty continues to surround their futures at Chelsea.

Both midfielders are accomplished in European football and have won several trophies in London, making them players who could easily make an impact for us if they move to Turin.

Both players prefer to remain at Chelsea in London. However, that might not be the desire of the Blues, who have been signing younger players.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Premier League club might decide not to keep either player at Stamford Bridge.

This means they will have to find new homes, and that has boosted Juve’s chances.

If it becomes certain they will not get new Chelsea deals, Juve can pounce to add them to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho and Kante are quality midfielders who will undoubtedly make an impact for us in Turin, and we should add them to our squad if we have the chance.

However, they will have a lot of suitors, and we must be prepared to battle other sides to land them.

This means our offer must be good enough to make them consider it because several clubs will call their entourage to make them an offer.