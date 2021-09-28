Chelsea defender expects his side to play ‘on the front foot’ against Juventus

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is looking forward to taking on Juventus tomorrow, describing it as the ‘perfect game’ following their loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

The Blues lost their first match of the season when the Citizens beat them 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, in a game in which they were dominated in large spells of the match.

Thomas Tuchel may have to shoulder some of that blame by opting to play with just two forwards, with his side vastly improving once Kai Havertz was brought on for Ngolo Kante which allowed them to revert back to their usual starting formation, but it is easy to analyse things in hindsight.

Defender Christensen is looking forward to putting that result behind them by ‘playing on the front foot’ in Turin tomorrow night however, and it sounds as though Juventus could well be facing a fired up Chelsea side.

“It’s the perfect game to respond, absolutely,” the Danish international told Chelsea Media (via officialFootball.London). “It’s not nice to lose our first match, but now we have another game coming up very quickly and it’s another tough game as well. It will be a tough game but it’s a great opportunity to get back to playing football the way we want to play, the way we see ourselves, playing on the front foot again.”

