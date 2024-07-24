Wojciech Szczęsny’s future remains uncertain after Juventus informed him that he is no longer part of their plans.

The goalkeeper has been one of Juventus’ standout players for several seasons, and the Bianconeri have enjoyed working with him.

However, one of the first decisions Thiago Motta made at the club was to replace him with Michele di Gregorio.

The former Monza goalie has been one of the best in his position in Serie A for several seasons, and top clubs in the competition have been tracking him.

Juve has now won the race for his signature, making him a key addition to their squad.

Al Nassr targeted Szczęsny for a move to Saudi Arabia, but the transfer fell through as both clubs could not agree on the transfer fee.

Monza has also shown interest in him. However, he could be heading to the Premier League, as Il Bianconero claims Chelsea has inquired about signing him.

The Blues need a new goalkeeper and view Szczęsny as an experienced option.

They could intensify their interest in the coming weeks, which would help Juve finalise his departure.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny can still play in a top European league, and we hope he earns the move away soon.