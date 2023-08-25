In a surprising turn of events, Juventus appears to be edging closer to securing Romelu Lukaku’s services this summer, following Chelsea’s decision to make him available for loan.

Despite Lukaku having an agreement in place to make the switch to Juventus, the Italian club must navigate negotiations with Chelsea before finalising the transfer.

Earlier in the transfer window, Chelsea had remained resolute in their stance that Lukaku could only depart on a permanent basis. This was a point of contention that ultimately led to the breakdown in talks between Chelsea and Inter Milan, consequently opening the door for Juventus to enter the race for Lukaku.

However, Juventus has encountered difficulties in offloading Dusan Vlahovic, which had been their intended means of generating funds for Lukaku’s transfer. This situation has left Juventus in a position where they can only realistically secure Lukaku on a loan basis.

The dynamics have shifted as Chelsea has recently indicated a change in their stance. According to reports from The Athletic, Chelsea is now amenable to allowing Lukaku to leave on loan with the provision of an option or obligation for a permanent transfer next summer.

This shift in Chelsea’s position undoubtedly brings positive news for Juventus, revitalizing their hopes of landing Lukaku. Nevertheless, the competition remains fierce, with other clubs such as Tottenham and West Ham also entering the race to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

This is good news for us and we probably now have to return to sign him on loan and see if we can partner him and Vlahovic in the same team.

If they click, we will be unstoppable in the league and cup this season.