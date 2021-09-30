Chelsea got a taste of their own medicine as Allegri focuses Juventus

Juventus beat Chelsea at their own game by denying them any clear-cut chances in front of goal, and the two sides now have contrasting mental states.

While the Blues now have panic, after suffering consecutive defeats in which they were limited to almost nothing in front of goal, and may now find themselves questioning their tactics, their ability, and their credentials.

The Old Lady on the other hand have the feeling of being winners again, the feeling that we can beat any team, and rightly so.

Last night’s performance was as impressive as they come against one of the most feared opposition in the world at present, and we did it with complete focus, passion and effort.

While Andrea Pirlo managed to guide us to win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou last term by a 3-0 scoreline to take the group, somehow this felt different, and more important somehow.

I have to admit that I didn’t think we had what it takes to take a win last night, having been in awe of the Blues tactical approach and consistent nature since the German manager took over the helm, and with our defensive record there was little reason to believe that we would have been able to shut them out, although I did feel that we would have the better chance at putting the focus on defence, as highlighted in my preview last night in which I predicted a 0-0 final result.

We deserved every bit of the three points however, with a performance inspired by both Italy and Chelsea of 2021 in which we showed solidity and the ability to suffer, and I cannot wait to see what Max Allegri can get out of his players who are able to show that level of performance under his guise.

Patrick