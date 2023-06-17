Chelsea includes talented youngster in their offer for Vlahovic

Chelsea is reportedly showing strong interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as they seek to secure a new number nine for their team.

Although Vlahovic has spent only one full season with Juventus, the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has raised the possibility of offloading him during this transfer window to generate funds.

While Juventus intends to retain the player, Chelsea will need to present a compelling offer to convince Vlahovic to make the move to London.

In an attempt to sweeten the deal, the Blues have included several players they wish to offload in their offer. The latest addition to their bid, according to Calciomercato, is Cesare Casadei.

Casadei, a promising young talent, recently joined Chelsea from Inter Milan and made a notable impression as Italy’s standout player in the recent U20 World Cup.

Chelsea hopes that Juventus will find Casadei an appealing addition to their squad and accept the offer, thus allowing Casadei to become a Juventus player in exchange for Vlahovic.

However, Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Casadei through a separate operation, potentially on loan with an option to buy.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is an important player for us. It must take a huge bid before we allow him to leave the club.

Casadei is a good prospect to add to our squad, but we must also ensure there is enough money in their offer if they will not sell him separately.