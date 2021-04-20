Chelsea interested in underperforming Juventus defender

Following his recent disappointing displays, Alex Sandro may have become a dispensable member of the Juventus squad.

The Brazilian has been a part of the club since completing a transfer from Porto in the summer of 2015.

The left-back had initially managed to prove his talent under Max Allegri’s tutelage, becoming one of the best players in his position worldwide.

Nonetheless, his performances have been on a steady decline in the last few seasons, and this has become even more obvious throughout the current campaign.

The 30-year-old was renowned for his ability of supporting the team’s attacks with his dangerous overlaps, but he’s rarely showcasing such skills these days.

Whilst injuries and tactical decisions probably played a major role in this, Juventus are reportedly willing to let go of Sandro in the next transfer session.

According to reports in English press (via Ilbianconero), the Old Lady is willing to sell the Brazilian for the highest bidder, and that could turn out to be Chelsea.

The Blues could be ready to splash 20 million euros to seal the signature of the veteran fullback, which would probably be more than enough to convince Fabio Paratici and company.

The source claims that Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Sandro, and he tried to lure him to Paris Saint Germain in the past.

If such transfer ends up seeing the light, it remains to be seen who would Juventus try to sign as a replacement for the former Porto defender.