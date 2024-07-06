Karim Adeyemi remains on Juventus’ radar as they look to add more pace to their attack.

Thiago Motta has informed Federico Chiesa that he is not a crucial part of his plans, and Juventus expects the attacker to leave this summer.

This does not mean the Bianconeri do not need a winger, considering they have also sold Samuel Iling-Junior and have placed Filip Kostic on the market.

They need one, and the men in black and white have a shortlist of several names they intend to pursue.

Adeyemi is one of them, with Motta being a huge admirer of the speedster and eager to work with him.

Juve is keen to add him to their squad, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Chelsea is also interested in the BVB star.

The Blues believe he will fit into their new group as they rebuild the team into one of the strongest in England.

Chelsea’s interest will drive up the price, as the Blues have been more than willing to sign several stars for substantial fees in the last few transfer windows.

Juve FC Says

Chelsea’s interest will complicate matters for us because the Blues have been spending so much on new players, but we have more prestige, and Adeyemi might choose to join us.