Douglas Luiz has emerged as a target for another Premier League club, following earlier interest from Manchester City. The Brazilian midfielder, who joined Juventus from Aston Villa during the last transfer window, has found life challenging in Serie A, struggling to adapt to the demands of Italian football.

Although Luiz has shown some improvement in recent games, his overall performances have fallen short of expectations. Juventus are reportedly still hopeful he can fulfil his potential, but there is growing speculation that the club might consider selling him if an attractive offer comes their way. According to Il Bianconero, Chelsea are the latest club to express interest in bringing Luiz back to England, joining Manchester City in monitoring the situation.

The report reveals that Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Luiz on a loan deal. However, Juventus are said to be unwilling to sanction a temporary move, preferring instead to negotiate a permanent transfer. Juve might be open to an agreement if Chelsea were to include an obligation to buy as part of the deal.

Luiz’s time at Juventus has been far from smooth, despite the high expectations surrounding him when he left Aston Villa. His form in England had been outstanding, and his departure to Serie A was seen as a significant move in his career. Yet, adapting to a new league, style of play, and environment has proven to be a considerable challenge for the midfielder.

For Chelsea, the opportunity to bring in a player of Luiz’s calibre, who has already proven himself in the Premier League, is undoubtedly appealing. However, Juventus must consider the risks of keeping a player who has yet to fully settle. If a strong financial offer arrives, it could provide the Italian side with an opportunity to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

While Luiz still has the potential to thrive, his situation remains uncertain. Juventus face a dilemma: gamble on his improvement or accept a lucrative bid and move on.