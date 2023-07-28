Juventus has expressed clear interest in signing Romelu Lukaku, but they have faced challenges in securing a deal for the Belgian striker.

The Bianconeri added Lukaku to their list of targets several weeks ago, particularly after Paris Saint-Germain inquired about signing Dusan Vlahovic from them.

However, Juventus faces the obstacle of needing to sell Vlahovic before they can make a formal approach for Lukaku. This factor has slowed down their pursuit of the Belgian’s signature.

Lukaku is reportedly open to the move to Juventus and has even communicated to Chelsea that he prefers a move to the Bianconeri over any other club.

Juventus is now considering signing Lukaku even before they complete the sale of Vlahovic. However, the potential transfer is not straightforward for them.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus is interested in signing Lukaku on loan, but Chelsea has made it clear that they will only consider a permanent transfer for him. This creates a problem for Juventus as they have yet to sell Vlahovic, which hinders their ability to meet Chelsea’s transfer demands for Lukaku.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku will be a huge plus for us, but we cannot sign him if we do not offload DV9 and the club must work hard to get rid of the Serbian soon.

If we do not get another team to land Vlahovic, we should turn to sell another striker to make room for Big Rom, otherwise, we will miss out on his signature.