Chelsea is open to selling long-term Juventus target

Chelsea is open to selling Kalidou Koulibaly just a season after the defender moved from Napoli to the London club.

The defender was on the radar of Juventus when he was in Serie A, and the Bianconeri has continued to be linked with a move for him.

He has not had the desired effect on their team, and now it seems he might leave them after just six months in the Premier League.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Blues have not been impressed by his performance so far and are now looking to cash in on him.

This has opened the door for him to return to Serie A, where Juve could pounce and add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly was one of the finest defenders in Europe when he played at Napoli, and Juve will feel he can still make an impact for them if he returns.

However, he is now over 30 and does not have many seasons left in his legs, which makes him older than the players Juve has been signing lately.

Signing him would be short-term thinking, but we need to focus on buying players who will offer us a lot of value now and in the long term.

That requires us to focus on players much younger than the Senegalese star.