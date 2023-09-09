Habib Diarra, the Strasbourg midfielder who was previously linked with a move to Juventus during the last transfer window, remains on the radar of the Bianconeri’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

While Juventus considered several midfield options during the previous transfer window, Diarra is still a candidate on their shortlist. In the upcoming summer transfer window, Juventus may have additional funds at their disposal, making it possible for them to make a bid for the midfielder.

However, they now face competition from Chelsea, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. Chelsea’s parent company owns Strasbourg, giving them an advantageous position in the race for Diarra’s signature. This connection could make it challenging for Juventus to secure the player’s services, particularly if Chelsea views him as a valuable addition to their Premier League squad.

Juve FC Says

Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has shown in recent weeks that they have the money to spend on any player they want.

If we want to defeat them in a race, we must convince the player with more money or a better chance of playing in our first team instantly.