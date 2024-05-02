More clubs are standing in the way of Juventus as they pursue Thiago Motta to be their next manager.

With Juventus looking to replace Max Allegri, several managers are currently on their shortlist.

Time is running out for them to name their next manager, and Bologna’s Motta is increasingly becoming the favourite to take over their bench.

The former midfielder has transformed Bologna into an overperforming team, and his side is likely to play in the Champions League next season.

Juve is looking to start afresh, with Cristiano Giuntoli calling the shots and overseeing the rebuilding of the team, which might include the appointment of a new manager.

However, they are not the only team searching for a manager interested in Motta; the latest interested party is Chelsea.

The Premier League club, remaining one of the top sides in Europe, could sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of this season due to his team’s inconsistency.

If that happens, a report on Football Italia claims they might hire Motta as their next manager because of his impressive work at Bologna.

Juve FC Says

Motta might feel that now is not the time to leave Serie A, which will keep us in a good position to make him our next manager.