Chelsea is willing to offer a midfielder to Juventus to sign Zakaria

Juventus could be offered a swap deal by Chelsea in their bid to keep Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder moved on loan from Juve to the London club in the summer.

Both clubs agreed on a fee the Blues will pay to keep him in their squad permanently, but Chelsea wants to renegotiate the agreement.

They will happily pay a smaller fee to keep him with them for longer, but if that does not happen, the Blues are also prepared to offer Juve a player in exchange.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they want to offer Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the black and whites as a sweetener in the deal.

Juve FC Says

Loftus-Cheek is a fine midfielder and has developed well at Chelsea, which could make him effective at the Allianz Stadium.

Zakaria did not work his way into the plans of Max Allegri, but Loftus-Cheek might be reluctant to move to Juve on a permanent transfer.

English players rarely make such moves and he will demand a huge wage to make the transfer to Turin.

Instead of wasting our time, we probably should accept a lower fee for Zakaria and move on.

We signed the midfielder cheaply, so we do not have to focus on earning a huge fee when he departs.