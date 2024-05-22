Juventus is facing increased competition for the signature of Teun Koopmeiners.

The midfielder has been in fantastic form for Atalanta for several seasons, and his performances this campaign helped them reach the finals of both the Europa League and the Italian Cup.

Juventus has been interested in Koopmeiners since last term, with many reports indicating that Cristiano Giuntoli is a huge fan of the Dutchman.

The Bianconeri want to install a new manager as soon as possible so they can collaboratively work on their summer transfer plans.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is now facing competition from Chelsea, who have shown significant interest in Koopmeiners’ future.

The Blues have been spending heavily on younger players but seem to consider Koopmeiners a top priority for adding more experience to their squad.

Additionally, Liverpool is also monitoring the Dutchman, meaning Juventus must work very hard to convince him to choose a move to Turin over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been on our radar for a long time, and Chelsea and Liverpool’s interest confirms that he is truly a top player.

The Dutchman will now have to decide where he will spend the next stage of his career.