Juventus are reportedly pushing to reach the finish line as soon as possible in their negotiations with Kenan Yildiz and his family over a new contract.

The Turkish star is widely considered the club’s most prized asset at this stage. He has already cemented himself as the team’s most influential player in attack.

The 20-year-old has been donning the iconic No.10 jersey since last season, and despite his tender age, he has already been appointed as one of the club’s captains (behind Manuel Locatelli and Gleison Bremer).

Juventus keen to repel Chelsea, Real Madrid & other Yildiz suitors

Juventus have been keen to lock down Yildiz with a long-term contract by offering him a significantly improved salary.

But while the two parties have yet to reach a full accord, the door has been left open for some of Europe’s biggest clubs to try to pounce on the situation.

For instance, Chelsea have been monitoring the youngster’s development for quite some time now, and have already tried to test Juve’s resolve with an offer of circa €70 million last summer.

Moreover, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly obsessed with the young attacker. The Spaniard is said to be willing to sacrifice any player not named Kylian Mbappe to secure Yildiz’s services.

With the list of suitors growing ominously large, Juventus General Director Damien Comolli decided to accelerate his attempts to seal the deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Frenchman held a meeting with members of the player’s family on Friday afternoon.

How much Juventus are offering Yildiz in wages

The Serie A giants intend to offer the forward a salary befitting of his high status at the club, making him one of the best-paid players in Turin.

Yildiz currently earns €1.7 million net plus bonuses. However, the proposed new deal could see the figure rise to €5 or €5.5 million.

The Bayern Munich youth product has been playing his football at Juventus since 2022. He has already made 94 appearances for the first team, registering 18 goals and 15 assists in the process.