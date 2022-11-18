Chelsea keen on soon to be out of contract Juventus man

Adrien Rabiot has been in fine form in Serie A this season as he runs down his contract at Juventus.

The midfielder has underperformed for most of his time in Turin before now. However, his form this term has been terrific.

This will also be his last campaign at Juve unless he can agree to a new deal with the Bianconeri.

The midfielder will lead France in his position at the World Cup and has attracted the attention of several clubs.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is now being monitored by Chelsea, after Manchester United failed to sign him in the summer.

The report reveals the Blues might strengthen their group in the next transfer window and could make a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our most important players this season and his form has helped us win many games.

The former PSG man is a player most clubs will want in their squad and we must tie him down to a new deal soon.

If he won’t sign, we should begin looking for his replacement as soon as we can.

So that when he leaves in the summer, we would have a player to buy and replace him immediately.