Chelsea keen to sell Lukaku to boost their swoop for Vlahovic

Chelsea’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly genuine, as the club seeks to acquire a top striker for their squad.

Under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea is undergoing a rebuilding phase, with several changes being made to the team.

While they have already brought in Nicolas Jackson, they still require another high-profile striker, and Vlahovic fits the bill.

However, the club is facing difficulties in generating the funds necessary to secure the signing of the Juventus forward during this transfer window.

According to a report from Football Italia, Chelsea is looking to offload Romelu Lukaku, who has expressed interest in returning to Inter Milan.

Should the Belgian be sold, it would provide Chelsea with the funds needed to make a substantial offer for Vlahovic, potentially enticing Juventus to sell.

The report also suggests that representatives from Chelsea and Juventus will meet this week, as Juventus executives will be in London to engage in discussions with other Premier League clubs regarding potential player transfers.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a key player for us, but we may have to start planning for life without him on our books now because Chelsea has the capacity to splash the cash on his signature.

They know the Serbian is a superstar and is still very young, so he will fit their plans, but we also need him for now and in the future.