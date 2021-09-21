Chelsea looking to hijack Juventus move for young French midfielder

Chelsea is keen to add Aurelien Tchouameni to their squad and this means the English club will go head to head with Juventus for his signature.

The young Frenchman has emerged as one of the most talked-about midfielders at the moment.

He has been in stunning form for AS Monaco and has even earned senior French national team caps.

It is only a matter of time before he leaves his current club for another one and Juve wants to bring him to Italy.

The Bianconeri remains keen to ensure that they get the best young talents in Europe, but they might struggle to land Tchouameni.

Calciomercato reports that he has interest from other clubs and Chelsea is keen to add him to their squad.

The Blues have been splashing the cash relentlessly to bolster their squad in the last few transfer windows.

They are currently European champions and are also one of the clubs tipped to win the Premier League.

Juve, on the other hand, struggled to sign Manuel Locatelli in the summer and remains winless in Serie A this season.

The Frenchman will likely get a better offer from the Blues and Juve might struggle to offer the same transfer fee as the Premier League club can.